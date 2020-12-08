© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Georgia Illegally Certifies Fraudulent Victory for Biden
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • December 08, 2020
America is fierce and fed up in its fight against tyranny. Owen Shroyer properly voices and explains this anger and fight that we are bringing to the globalists in response to their attempt to enslave and destroy us. Updates on the current status of the 2020 election as well as the next announced plan for the fake pandemic to bring tyranny to America. Guests Lori Gregory and Dr. Andy Wakefield explain the latest revelations about the COVID vaccine that we will be forced to take and how it attacks the female reproductive system. A must watch emergency transmission from Infowars’ Owen Shroyer. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.