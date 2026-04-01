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AJN - Mi6 Whistleblower Exposes Secret Mind Control Docs Proving Government Is Adding Toxic Compounds To Food, Water & Medicine Since The 1950's To Control Us All - 3-31-2026
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Must Watch Tuesday Evening Special Report! Mi6 Whistleblower Exposes Secret Mind Control Program and Declassified Documents Prove The Government Has Been Adding Toxic Poisons / Compounds To The Food Water and Vaccines Since The Early 1950's To Dumb-Down and Control The Public. Scientists and Researchers Join Alex Jones To Expose The Current Attacks And What We Can Do To Counter Them.

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alex jonesinfowarsfoodmind control1950controlgovernmentmedicinewatermi6documentswhistleblowersecretexposesprovingaddingajntoxic compounds
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