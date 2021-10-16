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George Soros is a disgusting thief
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13 views • October 16, 2021
1. This is worth repeating. Making a fortune of looting rich jews apartments - 'Most Exhilarating And Happy Period Of My Life' said George Soros (Skip to 5min -56sec)
https://www.brighteon.com/ba37682a-af9e-43c7-a5c6-79b9e048327c
2. Why would CNN lie? Becauce they are so used to it. This is about Joe Rogan getting cured by a forbidden medicine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRwqkq56Bnc
3. Lithuania Tyranny, Vaccine Passports Go Beyond Apartheid. This is worse than living under russian communism.
https://www.brighteon.com/d4655993-a31a-41cd-8a19-e728a6fb5d91
4. This seems really scary. A polish scientist studying Pfizer vaccine made some horrific discoveries! These creatures come out of eggs.
https://rumble.com/vnslor-jab-scientist-discovers-hatching-eggs-parasites-birthed-after-injection.html
5. In this video its explained in detail why a Wise international money transfer (prior TransferWise) is so much cheaper than the other traditional methods.You are also walked through step-by-step how to use Wise to send money internationally with the lowest fees possible.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiW9vH9RO4k&;t=469s
https://www.brighteon.com/ba37682a-af9e-43c7-a5c6-79b9e048327c
2. Why would CNN lie? Becauce they are so used to it. This is about Joe Rogan getting cured by a forbidden medicine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRwqkq56Bnc
3. Lithuania Tyranny, Vaccine Passports Go Beyond Apartheid. This is worse than living under russian communism.
https://www.brighteon.com/d4655993-a31a-41cd-8a19-e728a6fb5d91
4. This seems really scary. A polish scientist studying Pfizer vaccine made some horrific discoveries! These creatures come out of eggs.
https://rumble.com/vnslor-jab-scientist-discovers-hatching-eggs-parasites-birthed-after-injection.html
5. In this video its explained in detail why a Wise international money transfer (prior TransferWise) is so much cheaper than the other traditional methods.You are also walked through step-by-step how to use Wise to send money internationally with the lowest fees possible.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiW9vH9RO4k&;t=469s
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