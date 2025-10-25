Melbourne Freedom Rally 25 October 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our rally started at the steps of Parliament House and finished at the Bourke Street Mall. The topics reminded passers-by of blatant corruption in high places. There was an additional topic in our message, a "Day for Daniel" Community Walk. For those interested and in Melbourne, we will meet at "The Centre" Ivanhoe at 5:30pm wearing RED, and walk to Burgundy Street, Heidelberg for child safety. For more details go to [www.danielmorcombe.com.au]. Food has been donated by a local business for those who come.