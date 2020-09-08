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IMPORTANT: People are Dumbed Down and Diseased - Detox Needed Now w/ Eddie Stone
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48 views • September 08, 2020
Sarah Westall

Eddie Stone, CEO of and founder of Touchstone Essentials, joins the program to explain how heavy metal toxins are dumbing people down and contributing to disease. He explains that the human body cannot remove heavy metals naturally and that regular detox programs don't either. Stone explains how zeolites are unique in that they bind at the cellular level to heavy metals and toxins and flushes them from your body within hours. The process leaves people more alert and healthier as your body heals from the burden of heavy metals. Considering we are bombarded with heavy metal toxins, removing these toxins is critical for long term health.

For a limited time, 500 full size bottles (1 month supply) are available for $5 to listeners. This allows you to try it and detox for a month for only $5! Get yours today at https://cutt.ly/PureBodyTrial

Trial ends September 14th 2020 - You can still get your Pure Body Zeolite detox and much more at https://Grow.TheGoodInside.com

See more details on Zeolites and Pure Body Extra Strength with Eddie Stone on my Patreon at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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healthheavy metalsdetoxpeoplediseasedsarah westalldumbed downzeoliteseddie stone
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