IMPORTANT: People are Dumbed Down and Diseased - Detox Needed Now w/ Eddie Stone

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Eddie Stone, CEO of and founder of Touchstone Essentials, joins the program to explain how heavy metal toxins are dumbing people down and contributing to disease. He explains that the human body cannot remove heavy metals naturally and that regular detox programs don't either. Stone explains how zeolites are unique in that they bind at the cellular level to heavy metals and toxins and flushes them from your body within hours. The process leaves people more alert and healthier as your body heals from the burden of heavy metals. Considering we are bombarded with heavy metal toxins, removing these toxins is critical for long term health.
For a limited time, 500 full size bottles (1 month supply) are available for $5 to listeners. This allows you to try it and detox for a month for only $5! Get yours today at https://cutt.ly/PureBodyTrial
Trial ends September 14th 2020 - You can still get your Pure Body Zeolite detox and much more at https://Grow.TheGoodInside.com
See more details on Zeolites and Pure Body Extra Strength with Eddie Stone on my Patreon at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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