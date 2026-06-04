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How To Know What God Is Like
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
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#HowTo #Know #God #Jesus #Encourage #Chuch #Uplifting #Testimony #Sermon #GrahamGreen #LearningTheBibleTogether #ChartridgeMissionChurch #Chesham


Graham Green gives an uplifting sermon on how to know what God is like. Interspersed with personal anecdotes, Graham's preaching will greatly encourage your Christian walk.


Graham Green YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFtm3wyQblD9cnw-XuwSSSiQ


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Please make cheques payable to Chartridge Mission Church and send them to the address above, attention Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 31st May 2026.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

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biblegodjesuslearningknowledgechurchpreachingsermonwhatupliftingislikeknowhowtopresentationencouragingcheshamgrahamgreen
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