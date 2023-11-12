Fish Ponds For Food

With the grand solar minimum and possible dark winter from nuclear explosions around the globe or the third world war how are we going to feed ourselves when there's no sun to grow grass. I'm looking at fish ponds to produce fish because they will grow in the cold under the ice but what are they gonna eat, each other they might do that. It is possible that fish grown in your back garden in a pond that looks just like an ordinary little pond will survive so the local Thugs are not going to come around and start fishing. They can take your stockpile of food they can clean out your garden but they can't run off with the fish unless they catch them first. So I think a way of surviving the future would be a fish pond as well as your garden and your stockpile if you can keep it all together.

