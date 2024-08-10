BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Terry Wolfe: The New Age, the Great Awakening, & the Green World Order
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
92 views • 8 months ago

Terry Wolfe discusses the proliferation of gnosticism, the new age, and theosophy in alternative and independent media. It seems that apparently much of the "truth movement" or "trutherism" itself is gnostic, new age, theosophy and is part of the deception which paves the way for and initiates the true new world order that humanity will embrace. The Great Awakening is the theosophical Age of Aquarius. New age and occult ideas such as "Christ Consciousness," quantum spirituality, and one-ism (see Dr. Peter Jones of truthXchange) are seeping into churches and society and this is intentional. The Aquarian Conspiracy is an "open conspiracy" that works through a "network of networks". The goal of the "new or Aquarian age" is to fuse all beliefs into a new inclusive and tolerant universalism meanwhile eliminating any exclusive or "intolerant" faith (e.g. biblical Christianity). Terry lays out his thesis of the coming collapse and Green World Order.


About Terry Wolfe

Terry Wolfe is the author of Maybe Everyone Is Wrong: Revelations, Conspiracy, and the Kingdom of Heaven. He is an independent researcher from Canada's prairies, raised as a Mennonite to fear God and study the Word. His viral TikTok videos have been featured on dozens of major platforms and received millions of likes because they explain complex and intimidating topics in an enjoyable and simple way.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
satanoccultnew world orderantichristgnosticismluciferaquariusesotericconciousnesstheosophy
