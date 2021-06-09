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EVIL BBC PROPAGANDA, A NEWSROUND VIDEO MADE FOR CHILDREN TELL'S KIDS THE VACCINE IS 100% SAFE, SEE VAERS DETAIL BELOW OF 4 DEATHS IN PAST WEEK. HUGO TALKS
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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43 views • June 09, 2021
SEE VAERS DETAIL BELOW OF 4 DEATHS IN PAST WEEK. HUGO TALKS


https://www.bitchute.com/video/qoZqK0dfoLA6/

9 June 2021
Case Search Page (you have to agree to certain conditions so may not be a direct link)

https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/datarequest/D8;jsessionid=22D4571A4B5290206F1C3DEA4F5E

Details for VAERS ID: 1187918-1
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/datarequest/D8;jsessionid=22D4571A4B5290206F1C3DEA4F5E

Female aged 15. (New Hampshire)
MODERNA
I do not know the exact date of the first or second Moderna Vaccine. I am the PICU attending who cared for the patient after her cardiac arrest which we believe was about 3-4 days after her second Moderna Vaccine

Details for VAERS ID: 1199455
Female aged 17. (Wisconsin)

PFIZER\BIONTECH
Patient reported difficulty breathing and chest pain; suffered cardiac arrest and death. (8 days after receiving the jab)


Details for VAERS ID: 1225942
Female aged 16. (Wisconsin)

PFIZER\BIONTECH
Patient was a 16yr female who received Pfizer vaccine 3/19/21 at vaccine clinic and presented with ongoing CPR to the ED 3/28/21 after cardiac arrest at home. Patient placed on ECMO and imaging revealed bilateral large pulmonary embolism as likely etiology of arrest. Risk factors included oral contraceptive use. Labs have since confirmed absence of Factor V leiden or prothrombin gene mutation. Patient declared dead by neurologic criteria 3/30/21.


Details for VAERS ID: 1242573
Male aged 16. (Colorado)

PFIZER\BIONTECH
Vaccinated with Pfizer/Biontech, died 04/20/2021, 2 days after vaccination


MORE DETAIL TO EACH CASE AT:-
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/datarequest/D8;jsessionid=22D4571A4B5290206F1C3DEA4F5E
(you have to agree to certain conditions so may not be a direct link)

https://hugotalks.com/
Keywords
cbbcbbcs channel for kids1000s adverse conditions in one week plus deaths but kids are told vaccine is 100 per cent safe
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