Dr. Robert Malone: Understanding and Resisting Fifth Generation Warfare

For the past three years of the Covid pandemic, the United States government, supranational organizations, and virtually all western regimes have been deploying highly refined, military-grade fifth generation warfare (5GW) technologies against everyday people to advance their anti-freedom agenda. As sophisticated as they are, these technologies can and must be counteracted.





In this interview with The New American, Dr. Robert Malone offers a deep dive into the strategies and objectives of the 5GW as well as the actors behind it. The most notable of the latest is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) which has strong ties not just with globalist organizations such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), but, evidently, with the Biden administration and members of both the Democratic and Republican parties as well.





One of the most dangerous features of the 5GW is its goal to destroy the cultural and moral codes of the Western societies, for which various tactics are used, including black propaganda and controlled opposition. Sadly, as described by Dr. Malone, there are, as with any movement, strong indications of self-serving and outright destructive developments happening in the freedom movement that undermine it from within. Moreover, the adaptation of the moral fallacy that "ends justify the means" into the tactics used and advocated for by some in the freedom movement is intrinsically dangerous in terms of the movement losing its integrity and credibility, radicalizing its supporters, and actually becoming as bad as its opponents. "For the sake of our children, our culture, and civilization, we must resist that," urged the doctor.





To fight the 5GW, one should start by arming oneself with knowledge of its tenets and tricks and strive to think critically and independently.





