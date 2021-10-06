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Post covid vaccine immune system blood test... Wiped out innate & shows autoimmune state
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205 views • October 06, 2021
Dr Thompson's patient got vaccinated to keep his job and agreed to some tests (the kind of testing they use to look for aids and other immune issues).
After the vaccines the results showed his innate immune system was wiped out, as well as appearing like the test results of someone with an autoimmune disease. Say no guys!
After the vaccines the results showed his innate immune system was wiped out, as well as appearing like the test results of someone with an autoimmune disease. Say no guys!
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