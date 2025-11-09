Dire Straits and Sting parody: "Money for Nothing (I want my EBT)"

Original: Money for Nothing (I want my MTV) by Dire Straits and Sting

All lyrics and vocals are my own, I do not own any rights to the music which is used under current legislation permitting parody, satire and cover works.

*Disclaimer: This parody is not aimed at the genuinely 'in need' people who I fully support receiving benefits and food stamps etc, this video/song is highlighting the sheer abuse of the funding by quite obviously able bodied people who simply chose to not work for a living and who are literally parasitic in nature by expecting so much of everyone else, while doing nothing themselves.*

For entertainment purposes only, and not in any way intended to deliberately offend, alarm, distress or upset anyone. My content is all based on my own personal beliefs, opinions, research and lived experiences. Please do not believe anything I say, but instead, conduct your own research and always draw your own conclusions.

That said, if you 'choose' to be offended at my opinions or the ways in which I choose to express them, that's a YOU problem, and you can 'choose' to not consume my content. Thank you.

I will never apologise for having my own thought processes or opinions and expressing them.