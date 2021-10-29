HOW TO STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITAL AND STAY WELL AT HOME ~ FLCCC WEBINAR

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This week's FLCCC Weekly Update hosted by Betsy Ashton has panelists from the FLCCC: Dr. Kory, Dr. Wagshul, and nurse anesthetist Kristina Morros, the FLCCC's Clinical Support Special. The I-MASK+ protocol is discussed and there is special attention this week on the supplements and the nutritional therapeutics in the FLCCC protocols are discussed. Kristina explains how to find the supplements and how to incorporate them into prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Dr. Wagshul answers viewer questions.
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Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over