Create New Account
why are they still pushing the jab...?
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
78 Subscribers
1103 views
Published Yesterday

Those of us 'in the know' have been aware from the beginning that the shot was nothing but an experimental gene therapy. Thousands of people are dying worldwide and yet they continue to push the vaccine.

Keywords
frauddangerousdeaths

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket