"A HIGHWAY INTO THE SEA" - AFRICA YOU ARE IN TROUBLE, PT 2

#SACRIFICE #PROPHECY #AFRICA

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Today's word: There is an escalation of rape, ritual murder, ritual sacrifices and trading in human body parts in Africa. For fame, fortune, power, money, political influence people are using human bodies like currency to advance themselves. Whoever is trading in wickedness you have already condemned yourself with God, but victims cannot be brought back by judgement. IT IS WISE TO USE WISDOM, PRAYER & PUTTING YOUR LIFE IN GOD'S HANDS AGAINST THESE FOWLERS WHO NOW HUNT IN DAYLIGHT. Stay under the shadow of God, these are dark times in this world now.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Please email me for options at [email protected] and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw





YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice





BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





children trafficking human sacrifices rape ritual murder assault kidnapping pedophile pedophilia molestation vulnerable populations sex rings predators prey hunting Africa Nigeria Liberia Malawa Tanzania Benin Cameroon Botswana South Africa Zambia Zimbabwe REPENT



