"A HIGHWAY INTO THE SEA" - AFRICA YOU ARE IN TROUBLE, PT 2

#SACRIFICE #PROPHECY #AFRICA
Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Today's word: There is an escalation of rape, ritual murder, ritual sacrifices and trading in human body parts in Africa. For fame, fortune, power, money, political influence people are using human bodies like currency to advance themselves. Whoever is trading in wickedness you have already condemned yourself with God, but victims cannot be brought back by judgement. IT IS WISE TO USE WISDOM, PRAYER & PUTTING YOUR LIFE IN GOD'S HANDS AGAINST THESE FOWLERS WHO NOW HUNT IN DAYLIGHT. Stay under the shadow of God, these are dark times in this world now.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Please email me for options at [email protected] and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
children trafficking human sacrifices rape ritual murder assault kidnapping pedophile pedophilia molestation vulnerable populations sex rings predators prey hunting Africa Nigeria Liberia Malawa Tanzania Benin Cameroon Botswana South Africa Zambia Zimbabwe REPENT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.