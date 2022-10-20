Create New Account
X22 Financial Report Ep. 2903a - [D]s Economic Cover Story Plan Exposed, No Place To Hide
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2903a - Oct. 19, 2022

[D]s Economic Cover Story Plan Exposed, No Place To Hide

The [D]'s are doing everything they can to keep the illusionary economy from imploding right before the midterms. They know that the R's are going to win. Their plan to coverup everything they did has been exposed.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
politicseconomydemsinflationcentral bankfed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

