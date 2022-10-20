X22 Financial Report Ep. 2903a - [D]s Economic Cover Story Plan Exposed, No Place To Hide

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2903a - Oct. 19, 2022
[D]s Economic Cover Story Plan Exposed, No Place To Hide
The [D]'s are doing everything they can to keep the illusionary economy from imploding right before the midterms. They know that the R's are going to win. Their plan to coverup everything they did has been exposed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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