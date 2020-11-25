© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
62) Claire Edwards with Sir Julian Rose: 5G, politicians, paedophilia and duress
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • November 25, 2020
Claire Edwards with Sir Julian Rose: 5G, politicians, paedophilia and duress | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 10/11/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egc11420GD8
Claire Edwards interviewed by Sir Julian Rose in Poland, 5 October 2019. Wireless technology and all generations of cell phones are weapons, and 5G is intended to kill quickly as part of the implementation of a depopulation agenda. Why don't politicians in all countries stop this?
Because most politicians do not know about this agenda and many have been lured into paedophilia and satanic ritual abuse and are blackmailed into obedience, as evidenced by the Jeffrey Epstein and Jimmy Savile scandals, which have implicated Prince Charles, who was the intimate friend of Jimmy Savile, according to Princess Diana (https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/prince-charles/11385709/Prince-Charles-trusted-Jimmy-Savile-on-everything-from-marriage-guidance-to-checking-speeches-book-claims.html), Prince Andrew (https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/7881326/prince-andrew-jeffrey-epstein-abuse-roberts-florida-court/) and (https://eu.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2019/07/10/jeffrey-epstein-friendship-prince-andrew-explained-amid-sex-trafficking-case/1692505001/), and former British Prime Minister Edward Heath, who took Britain into the European Union and was the subject of a major UK police investigation in recent years (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4238188/Sir-Edward-Heath-paedophile-says-police-chief.html) and (https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2906130/edward-heath-satanic-paedophile-ring/).
Claire was told that the Austrian Minister for Digitalization, Norbert Hofer, had told a friend that he would be in fear for his life if he had tried to stop 5G. We need to understand the duress that many politicians are under and work with them to help them understand and halt this agenda.
Claire Edwards interviewed by Sir Julian Rose in Poland, 5 October 2019. Wireless technology and all generations of cell phones are weapons, and 5G is intended to kill quickly as part of the implementation of a depopulation agenda. Why don't politicians in all countries stop this?
Because most politicians do not know about this agenda and many have been lured into paedophilia and satanic ritual abuse and are blackmailed into obedience, as evidenced by the Jeffrey Epstein and Jimmy Savile scandals, which have implicated Prince Charles, who was the intimate friend of Jimmy Savile, according to Princess Diana (https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/prince-charles/11385709/Prince-Charles-trusted-Jimmy-Savile-on-everything-from-marriage-guidance-to-checking-speeches-book-claims.html), Prince Andrew (https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/7881326/prince-andrew-jeffrey-epstein-abuse-roberts-florida-court/) and (https://eu.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2019/07/10/jeffrey-epstein-friendship-prince-andrew-explained-amid-sex-trafficking-case/1692505001/), and former British Prime Minister Edward Heath, who took Britain into the European Union and was the subject of a major UK police investigation in recent years (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4238188/Sir-Edward-Heath-paedophile-says-police-chief.html) and (https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2906130/edward-heath-satanic-paedophile-ring/).
Claire was told that the Austrian Minister for Digitalization, Norbert Hofer, had told a friend that he would be in fear for his life if he had tried to stop 5G. We need to understand the duress that many politicians are under and work with them to help them understand and halt this agenda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.