Dr. Redfield Responds to Fauci, Hints at Having Insider Information from Fauci's Circle

"There was a very concerted effort to come to a single narrative. I'm not going to tell you who on the call told me how they went to a single narrative. I'm not going to say who said one of the reasons certain people who weren't included like me is they were convinced that I wouldn't agree with a single narrative but the fact is they came out with a single narrative in 3 days."
Full Interview: https://youtu.be/3N676CD1rlw
Clip by ChiefNerd: https://rumble.com/v2e4taa-dr.-redfield-responds-to-fauci-hints-at-having-insider-information-from-fau.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.