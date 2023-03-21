Create New Account
Dr. Redfield Responds to Fauci, Hints at Having Insider Information from Fauci's Circle
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
"There was a very concerted effort to come to a single narrative. I'm not going to tell you who on the call told me how they went to a single narrative. I'm not going to say who said one of the reasons certain people who weren't included like me is they were convinced that I wouldn't agree with a single narrative but the fact is they came out with a single narrative in 3 days."

Full Interview: https://youtu.be/3N676CD1rlw

Clip by ChiefNerd: https://rumble.com/v2e4taa-dr.-redfield-responds-to-fauci-hints-at-having-insider-information-from-fau.html

