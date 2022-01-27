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Military Vax Data Rocks DC: Catastrophic Injury Toll Exposed At Sen. Johnson Hearing
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973 views • January 27, 2022
Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has been doing brave work to highlight all the unnecessary injuries and possibly deaths inflicted on our young people by vaccine mandates, mandates that are doing nothing to stop the disease and wouldn’t matter if they did, because young people are at virtually no risk from Covid. A few weeks ago, he had military flight surgeon Theresa Long testify on Capitol Hill about the effects she’d seen from the vaccine first-hand. Thomas Renz is an attorney who has been fighting against vaccine mandates and other evil all over the country. He joins us.
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