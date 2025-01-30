BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Buyer Beware the MAHA agenda - Oklahoma SB 801
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
22 views • 3 months ago

In this series “Buyer Beware The MAHA Agenda & Oklahoma State Proposed Laws & Amendments”, at The Sons of Liberty Media, the 7 bills put forth in the Oklahoma legislature by Sen. Dusty Deevers (R-Elgin) in line with the Make America Healthy Again agenda are being analyzed and evaluated.  Part II of this series was the video covering Oklahoma SB 943.  Part III covered Oklahoma 702.  Part IV covered Oklahoma SB 1017 and proposed amendment SJR 8.  This is part V of the series.

This part will present an examination and analysis of proposed Oklahoma SB 801, The Oklahoma Medicine Injury Justice Act.  There are a lot of positives to this bill and areas where improvements could be made.


Platforms:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1/home

https://rumble.com/user/SuzanneHamner

Sources:

http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf_pdf/2025-26%20INT/SB/SB801%20INT.PDF

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/buyer-beware-the-maha-agenda-oklahoma-state-proposed-laws-amendments/

https://oksenate.gov/sites/default/files/2019-12/AllOKConstitutionArticles.pdf

https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/amendment-10/

https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/fraud

https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=/prelim@title50/chapter55&edition=prelim

https://www.fema.gov/disaster/defense-production-act

https://aspr.hhs.gov/ASPRBlog/Pages/Articles/ProjectBioshield.aspx

https://www.yahoo.com/news/bill-gates-says-odds-another-204121100.html

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/zogby-poll-more-than-half-americans-sue-vaccine-makers-injuries/

