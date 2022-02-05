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The Fraud Continues: FAKING & FAILING COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy
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140 views • February 05, 2022
FAKING (Aug 2021): The Jaxen Report from August 5th 2021. The COVID-19 Scamdemic FRAUD continues. The false data used to FAKE effectiveness of the COVID-19 Gene Therapy "Vaccines" and falsely blaming the unvaccinated for the never ending pandemic. This and other COVID-19 Vaccine updates in this episode originally aired at http://thehighwire.com.
FAILING (Jan 2022): Three words – Negative Vaccine Efficacy…this is the reality now haunting those forcing ever-increasing vaccine mandates. Yet data from around the world is hinting at little to no protection against the new Omicron variant and perhaps even worse – a greatly heightened risk of infection in the vaccinated.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-admits-triple-vax-doesnt-stop-infection
FAILING Part 2 (Jan 2022):
HEALTH AUTHORITIES’ COVID DATA ‘ERRORS’ EXPOSED
Alberta’s Health Authority was caught removing published data from their site which reveal a shocking trend in recently vaccinated folks they are classifying as ‘unvaccinated’. And, Germany is scrambling after it was brought to light the data they relied upon to justify some of the harshest restrictions implemented by any nation, was completely unreliable.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/health-authorities-covid-data-errors-exposed/
DATA REVEALS HIGHER COVID RATE IN THE VACCINATED
Scotland’s public health data has gone viral, revealing that the vaccinated are the primary drivers of the pandemic. Is this why Scotland is shifting on Covid restrictions?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/data-reveals-higher-covid-rate-in-the-vaccinated/
FAILING Part 3 (February 2022):
Awaiting separate link but part of Episode 253 at https://thehighwire.com/watch/
FAILING (Jan 2022): Three words – Negative Vaccine Efficacy…this is the reality now haunting those forcing ever-increasing vaccine mandates. Yet data from around the world is hinting at little to no protection against the new Omicron variant and perhaps even worse – a greatly heightened risk of infection in the vaccinated.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-admits-triple-vax-doesnt-stop-infection
FAILING Part 2 (Jan 2022):
HEALTH AUTHORITIES’ COVID DATA ‘ERRORS’ EXPOSED
Alberta’s Health Authority was caught removing published data from their site which reveal a shocking trend in recently vaccinated folks they are classifying as ‘unvaccinated’. And, Germany is scrambling after it was brought to light the data they relied upon to justify some of the harshest restrictions implemented by any nation, was completely unreliable.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/health-authorities-covid-data-errors-exposed/
DATA REVEALS HIGHER COVID RATE IN THE VACCINATED
Scotland’s public health data has gone viral, revealing that the vaccinated are the primary drivers of the pandemic. Is this why Scotland is shifting on Covid restrictions?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/data-reveals-higher-covid-rate-in-the-vaccinated/
FAILING Part 3 (February 2022):
Awaiting separate link but part of Episode 253 at https://thehighwire.com/watch/
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