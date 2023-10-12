Create New Account
Truthstream Media - This Is Not Just About the Border... Is the new wall going to be for keeping people out?
High Hopes
OP Freedom


Oct 12, 2023


This Is Not Just About the Border...


This Is Not Just About the Border...

Truthstream Media

Is the new wall going to be for keeping people out or keeping people in? We don’t want to live in a digital dystopia run by soulless AI, color codes, and credit scores.


Telegram https://t.me/OPFreedom


Bitchute


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GfDLsQSkt3zX/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ohezw-truthstream-media-this-is-not-just-about-the-border....html

