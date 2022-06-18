Severodonetsk fighting continues in Lugansk People’s Republic

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Russia and its allies say they have taken full control of the city of Severodonetsk, except the Azot plant, where Ukrainian forces blew up a chemical container at the end of May. Officials in the Lugansk People’s Republic have condemned the move as a provocation and a crime against civilians. RT’s Igor Zhdanov reports from the front line.
Mirrored - RT