2023.01.20 PAG's Special Situations Fund III attracts investments not only from the U.S., but also from other countries, and gives an annual return of 15%, and Special Situations Fund II even gives an annual return of 16.7%. These high investment options have attracted the attention of many U.S. retirement pensions, and some U.S. pensions have invested a large percentage of their own money in Weijian Shan's Special Situations Fund.
PAG他成立的这个特殊情况基金三不仅吸引美国的投资, 而且还吸引来自其他国家的投资，并且给15%的年投资回报率，特殊基金二甚至给16.7%的年投资回报率, 这些回报率很高的投资方案引起很多美国退休养老金的注意，并且一些美国养老金把自己很大比例的钱投给尚伟健的特殊情况基金。
