Soak Your Feet In Apple Cider Vinegar For These Benefits

Soak Your Feet In Apple Cider Vinegar For The Benefits



There are many uses of apple cider vinegar. It has several health benefits. It can be used for foot bath.



Here are the benefits of apple cider vinegar when you use it as foot bath:



1. The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar treats foot fungus or toenail fungus. For this foot fungus treatment soak your leg daily in one parts of acv with two parts of water in a bowl for 30 minutes.



2. It has anti bacterial properties that reduce bad odors in feet. Soak your foot in acv with water and a few drops essential oil in a basin for 15 minutes.



In addition to a foot bath you can use it for other uses:

1. Add extra shine to your hair.

Pour half tbsp of apple cider vinegar in one cup of water. Apply over your hair after shampooing. Repeat it once a week.



2. Banish bad breath.

If you have bad breath problem add half tbsp of acv with a cup of water and gurgle with it.



3. Help an upset stomach.

Mix a little bit of apple cider vinegar in a cup of water and drink it before bed, if you have digestive disorder.