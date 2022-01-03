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The Evil Truth Behind "Vaccine" Passports
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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30 views • January 03, 2022
The Evil Truth Behind "Vaccine" Passports

It's Time For Everyone To Wake Up!
“As an unvaccinated person the only thing I have to say to the vaccinated is the following. If you want to go along with this Medical Apartheid then you go right ahead and do so. If you want to go along with your Covid Pass then you go right ahead and do so. You remember this, it was you that took my freedoms away based on a HOAX and a lie told to you by your Government and MSM and the rest of their comrades in arms and you went along with it. When all you vaccinated start dying from Vaccine related issues then when you start to realise your error's don't come to me looking for sympathy you will not get it from me you damn well deserve what you get!” - DR34MC4TCH3R

“The vax DOES work! it is doing what they intended it to do KILL people.
the "vax" is the "virus"......... "virus" DO NOT exist you DO NOT get Cov-Aids unless you get the Jab

You can let go of fear right now by understanding that there are no
viruses. Viruses do not exist. You also do not have an "immune
system". You have bacteria, enzymes, and white blood cells that clean
up your toxic blood. There are no contagions. There is only poisoning.
Wake the fuck up.” - moonshadow1969

mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zunlwJduJm35/
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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