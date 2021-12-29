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Dr. Martin gives the Names and Faces of the People Who Are Killing Humanity
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639 views • December 29, 2021
Dr. David Martin Exposes the Names and Faces of the People Who Are Killing Humanity
Here is a list of all the people in that slide:
· Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries
· Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees WEF
· Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action
· Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Canada
· Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF
· Queen Rania of Jordan
· David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Carlyle Group
· Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, WEF
· Marc Benioff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce
· Thomas Buberl, CEO, AXA
· Laurence Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock
· Orit Gadiesh, Chairman, Bain & Company
· Fabiola Gianotti, Director General, CERN
· L. Rafael Reif, President of MIT
· Mark Schneider, CEO, Nestlé
· Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Defense Minister, Singapore
· Robert Mercer, Renaissance Fund
· Larry Page, Google
· Al Gore, Environmentalist
· Angel Gurría, Secretary General OECD
· Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Rwanda
· Yo-Yo Ma, Cellist
· Luis Alberto Moreno, WEF
· Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of Siemens and of Maersk
· Feike Sijbesma, Philco
· Zhu Min, Deputy Managing Director, IMF
· Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook/Meta
· Bill Gates, Microsoft
· Herman Gref, CEO, Sberbank
· André Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman Hoffman-La Roche
· Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank
· Peter Maurer, President, Red Cross
· Patrice Motsepe, Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals
· Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture
· Heizo Takenaka, Economist
· Dustin Moskovitz, Open Philanthropy
Here is a list of all the people in that slide:
· Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries
· Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees WEF
· Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action
· Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Canada
· Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF
· Queen Rania of Jordan
· David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Carlyle Group
· Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, WEF
· Marc Benioff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce
· Thomas Buberl, CEO, AXA
· Laurence Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock
· Orit Gadiesh, Chairman, Bain & Company
· Fabiola Gianotti, Director General, CERN
· L. Rafael Reif, President of MIT
· Mark Schneider, CEO, Nestlé
· Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Defense Minister, Singapore
· Robert Mercer, Renaissance Fund
· Larry Page, Google
· Al Gore, Environmentalist
· Angel Gurría, Secretary General OECD
· Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Rwanda
· Yo-Yo Ma, Cellist
· Luis Alberto Moreno, WEF
· Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of Siemens and of Maersk
· Feike Sijbesma, Philco
· Zhu Min, Deputy Managing Director, IMF
· Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook/Meta
· Bill Gates, Microsoft
· Herman Gref, CEO, Sberbank
· André Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman Hoffman-La Roche
· Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank
· Peter Maurer, President, Red Cross
· Patrice Motsepe, Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals
· Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture
· Heizo Takenaka, Economist
· Dustin Moskovitz, Open Philanthropy
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