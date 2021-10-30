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London Medical Freedom March 30th October 2021
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151 views • November 01, 2021
As again not seen on TV...
Saturday 30th October 2021 London medical freedom march.
Music: Gino Triggiani - 'Politicians & Liars' (New 2021 updated lyrics version)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Fx8nee5h6HlnFdJrYNkeQ
Earlier version of this song featured in last video on bethefree channel https://www.brighteon.com/eb157688-e31e-4252-abfa-6df8778788e9
Saturday 30th October 2021 London medical freedom march.
Music: Gino Triggiani - 'Politicians & Liars' (New 2021 updated lyrics version)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Fx8nee5h6HlnFdJrYNkeQ
Earlier version of this song featured in last video on bethefree channel https://www.brighteon.com/eb157688-e31e-4252-abfa-6df8778788e9
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