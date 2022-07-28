A Return To Healing Chapter 5: The Karma of Big Pharma: Questioning the Drug Industry

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Big Pharma ties to Congress, physicians, and medical institutions. The FDA controls the way medicine is practiced. Big Pharma's advertising is a story of perfection in sales success. Direct to consumer ads, bribes to Congress, funding of research and of medical education, and even of the FDA are ways Big Pharma control the way medicine is practiced. It's devious, deceitful, and impersonal style of business supports business, not service.