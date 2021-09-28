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JABS & VACCINES - WHAT ARE THEY EXACTLY: NANO-BIO-TECHNOLOGIST & HACKER DEVELOPER OF ROOT - DR. CHRISTINA RAHM discusses Vaccines with Nicholas Veniamin
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22 views • September 28, 2021
Mirroring video from
Nicholas Veniamin
🔴 Broadcasting for 'We The People'
61933 subscribers
Dr. Christina Rahm developper of the ROOT BRANDS NATURAL PRODUCTS that cleanse the body from heavy Metals, toxins, parasites, bacteria, viruses, fungus, molds, spike proteins etc.
16: 40 How CV is released in the air - self-propagating viruses
New bacteria and viruses have been created and released.
A created Pandemic1
These products do not heal dis-ease but a clean body heals!
For more info contact:
www.therootbrands.com//ForTheDetoxNow
🚨TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT JOINING NICHOLAS EVERY TUESDAY ON HIS LIVE WEBINAR CLICK HERE: https://NicholasVeniamin.com/Join/ 👈👈
Nicholas Veniamin
🔴 Broadcasting for 'We The People'
61933 subscribers
Dr. Christina Rahm developper of the ROOT BRANDS NATURAL PRODUCTS that cleanse the body from heavy Metals, toxins, parasites, bacteria, viruses, fungus, molds, spike proteins etc.
16: 40 How CV is released in the air - self-propagating viruses
New bacteria and viruses have been created and released.
A created Pandemic1
These products do not heal dis-ease but a clean body heals!
For more info contact:
www.therootbrands.com//ForTheDetoxNow
🚨TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT JOINING NICHOLAS EVERY TUESDAY ON HIS LIVE WEBINAR CLICK HERE: https://NicholasVeniamin.com/Join/ 👈👈
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