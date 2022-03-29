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Thousands protest in Lahore against inflation
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91 views • March 29, 2022
RT.
As an anti-government protest convoy bound for Islamabad headed for Lahore, the opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif joined thousands of protesters. The march against inflation in the country was held amid a no-confidence motion submitted against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Lahore is in the Pakistani province of Punjab.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyq0rn-thousands-protest-in-lahore-against-inflation.html
As an anti-government protest convoy bound for Islamabad headed for Lahore, the opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif joined thousands of protesters. The march against inflation in the country was held amid a no-confidence motion submitted against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Lahore is in the Pakistani province of Punjab.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyq0rn-thousands-protest-in-lahore-against-inflation.html
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