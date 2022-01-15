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New War On 'Terror'
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190 views • January 15, 2022
* We have the right to peacefully assemble.
* The Dems define any opposition as ‘domestic terrorism’.
* We need to stop playing along with tyranny.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6291875072001
* The Dems define any opposition as ‘domestic terrorism’.
* We need to stop playing along with tyranny.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6291875072001
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