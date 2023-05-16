Credit: London Real

Watch the full interview for free at https://londonreal.tv/james-rickards-the-collapse-of-our-global-economy-the-banking-crisis-is-only-just-getting-started/

EXTRA: Subscribe to my channel, and request our FREE guide to learn more:



https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br

Gold Buyer Beware: Free guide and two reports: "10 Gold IRA Dealer Lies" and "15 Bad Reasons to Buy Gold & Silver: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/gold-ira-bb-arrow-expedited-4/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br

Joe Montana Gold IRA: https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br

#inflation #CPI #economy

