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Go get ya Boosters! 💉💉💉
Reporter on lamestream media uses her own child as a reason for people to get the booster poison and some other guy agrees with her. Says that hospitals are chaos and overflowing and generally spreading the fear porn we've come to expect from these deceiving bad actors.
Perhaps the real reason the hospitals are full is from the deadly jab, just a thought.....
They're getting desperate folks.
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