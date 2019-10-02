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Are there really 200 Proofs the Earth is Flat? -- Flat Earth Facts
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2042 views • October 02, 2019
When you meet a flat earther he is sure to tell you that they have at least 200 proofs that the earth is flat. But man of these "200 proofs" are different examples of the same thing. So when the duplicated proofs are considered they only have 34 proofs and when we analyze them there is not even a single proof that the earth is flat.
For more detailed information please go to:
https://flatearthfacts.com/flat-earth-model/proof-the-earth-is-flat/eric-dubeys-200-flat-earth-proofs/
For more detailed information please go to:
https://flatearthfacts.com/flat-earth-model/proof-the-earth-is-flat/eric-dubeys-200-flat-earth-proofs/
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