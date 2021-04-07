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This Saint News 7/4/2021
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1 view • July 05, 2021
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.
Peace and good fortune to you all!
Rachel Maddow "Is Not News" Says Court Ruling!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDRoqIgUgEg
A Court Ruled Rachel Maddow's Viewers Know She Offers Exaggeration and Opinion, Not Facts
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/a-court-ruled-rachel-maddows-viewers
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $230 million to settle New York opioid claim
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/johnson-johnson-agrees-to-pay-230-million-to-settle-new-york-opioid-claim/
Teenagers are figuring out how to fake positive Covid tests using lemon juice and hacks from TikTok
https://inews.co.uk/news/technology/tiktok-fake-covid-positive-test-schools-1079693
The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/30/china/ccp-100-china-beijing-xi-mic-intl-hnk/index.html?utm_source=twCNNi&;utm_term=image&utm_content=2021-06-30T06%3A56%3A40&utm_medium=social
Mexican Navy seizes 25 tons of fentanyl from China in single raid
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2019/08/mexican-navy-seizes-25-tons-of-fentanyl-from-china-in-single-raid/
Wall Street Sees Big Wish Granted in Biden’s Infrastructure Deal
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-24/wall-street-sees-big-wish-granted-in-biden-s-infrastructure-deal
Here’s the List of Democrats and Republicans connected to Jeffrey Epstein
https://drrichswier.com/2020/08/11/heres-the-list-democrats-and-republicans-connected-to-jeffrey-epstein/
Oprah Winfrey Reportedly Appears on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express Flight Logs to Orgy Island – Is Oprah in Trouble?
https://joekennedy.biz/politics/conspiracy-theories/oprah-winfrey-reportedly-appears-on-jeffrey-epsteins-lolita-express-flight-logs-to-orgy-island-is-oprah-in-trouble/2020/07/17/
Monopoly - Follow The Money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2t4u_tEefM
Police Standoff Ends With 11 Heavily Armed "Rise Of The Moors" Members Arrested
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/heavily-armed-rise-moors-members-standoff-between-massachusetts-police-i-95
Woke Country Songs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VUrE5O2XcU&;list=PLsQZMcdI9KIxha_N-EOHTm_C0_mGY4_cy&index=21
Peace and good fortune to you all!
Rachel Maddow "Is Not News" Says Court Ruling!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDRoqIgUgEg
A Court Ruled Rachel Maddow's Viewers Know She Offers Exaggeration and Opinion, Not Facts
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/a-court-ruled-rachel-maddows-viewers
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $230 million to settle New York opioid claim
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/johnson-johnson-agrees-to-pay-230-million-to-settle-new-york-opioid-claim/
Teenagers are figuring out how to fake positive Covid tests using lemon juice and hacks from TikTok
https://inews.co.uk/news/technology/tiktok-fake-covid-positive-test-schools-1079693
The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/30/china/ccp-100-china-beijing-xi-mic-intl-hnk/index.html?utm_source=twCNNi&;utm_term=image&utm_content=2021-06-30T06%3A56%3A40&utm_medium=social
Mexican Navy seizes 25 tons of fentanyl from China in single raid
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2019/08/mexican-navy-seizes-25-tons-of-fentanyl-from-china-in-single-raid/
Wall Street Sees Big Wish Granted in Biden’s Infrastructure Deal
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-24/wall-street-sees-big-wish-granted-in-biden-s-infrastructure-deal
Here’s the List of Democrats and Republicans connected to Jeffrey Epstein
https://drrichswier.com/2020/08/11/heres-the-list-democrats-and-republicans-connected-to-jeffrey-epstein/
Oprah Winfrey Reportedly Appears on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express Flight Logs to Orgy Island – Is Oprah in Trouble?
https://joekennedy.biz/politics/conspiracy-theories/oprah-winfrey-reportedly-appears-on-jeffrey-epsteins-lolita-express-flight-logs-to-orgy-island-is-oprah-in-trouble/2020/07/17/
Monopoly - Follow The Money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2t4u_tEefM
Police Standoff Ends With 11 Heavily Armed "Rise Of The Moors" Members Arrested
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/heavily-armed-rise-moors-members-standoff-between-massachusetts-police-i-95
Woke Country Songs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VUrE5O2XcU&;list=PLsQZMcdI9KIxha_N-EOHTm_C0_mGY4_cy&index=21
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