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Where The Votes Really Went
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70 views • May 18, 2021
The uncovering of the election fraud ruse is alive and well. The voting machines are coughing up the truth as massive discrepancies are revealed through the hard work of those that never gave up. Battling the voting machine companies. The lies of the Biden sycophants. The censorship of Silicon Valley. And the propaganda declaring that there is nothing to see here....move along. America cannot look away from the dumpster fire of election fraud being revealed in several states across the country.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a2d233a3fad82ff3898078
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a2d233a3fad82ff3898078
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