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Amos 5:21 ¶ I Hate, I Despise Your Overcomer Ministry Feast Days
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Just as The Prophet Amos Declared in Chapter 5 !!! Almighty God Himself Gave a Very Profound Audible Second Witness to Amos as James Rice was Speaking about September 7th.
You will Clearly HEAR how God Himself Marked the Overcomer Ministry as a Stench in His Nostrils and as Heard very Clearly Has Spewed them out of His Mouth!!! Wow, What an Almighty God we serve Brothers & Sisters.
What you will Hear is Actually in the Original Recording coming from this Apostate Ministry with James Rice at the Very Helm of this Satanic Ship !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
You will Clearly HEAR how God Himself Marked the Overcomer Ministry as a Stench in His Nostrils and as Heard very Clearly Has Spewed them out of His Mouth!!! Wow, What an Almighty God we serve Brothers & Sisters.
What you will Hear is Actually in the Original Recording coming from this Apostate Ministry with James Rice at the Very Helm of this Satanic Ship !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
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