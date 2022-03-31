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Putin Sets the Ruble for Gas Payment Deadline. Effective April 1. When Assets are Frozen Doesn't Make Sense. 033122
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110 views • March 31, 2022
Putin sets ruble-for-gas payment deadline – effective April 1
Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that demands ‘unfriendly countries’ must pay for Russian gas in rubles.
The new law dictates that ‘unfriendly countries’ must open accounts in Russian banks and will come into force on April 1.
Current gas supply contracts will be stopped if buyers from ‘unfriendly countries’ do not meet new payment terms.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that demands ‘unfriendly countries’ must pay for Russian gas in rubles.
The new law dictates that ‘unfriendly countries’ must open accounts in Russian banks and will come into force on April 1.
Current gas supply contracts will be stopped if buyers from ‘unfriendly countries’ do not meet new payment terms.
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