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Dr Mike Yeadon ex Pfizer president talking about the covid vaccine , lockdowns and Matt Hancock
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1445 views • April 14, 2021
Hi in today’s video I a great video to share about ex Pfizer president Dr Mike Yeadon and some revealing truths about the covid vaccine and lockdowns etc , please share with family and friends especially if they are thinking of taking this covid vaccine . God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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