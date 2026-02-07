BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Ivermectin And Cancer - Dr. Johh Campbell & Dr. William Makis
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
716 followers
113 views • 2 days ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkT9Anef-JQ

Video Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Ivermectin And Cancer - Dr. Johh Campbell & Dr. William Makis


In this video, Dr. John Campbell talks with Dr. William Makis, MD, who is a Radiologist, Oncologist, Cancer Researcher, and Author of 100+ publications.


They briefly discuss the use of Ivermectin, an FDA-approved medication for treating parasitic infections, noting one of its repurposed uses: treating a broad spectrum of cancers.

ivermectinivermectin cancerdr william makis turbo cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancer treatmentdr william makis cancer treatmentdr william makis dr john campbelldr william makis vaccine turbo cancerdr john campbell cancer treatmentdr john campbell turbo cancerdr william makis dr john campbell interviewivermectin and cancer dr johh campbell and dr william makisdr john campbell ivermectin cancer
