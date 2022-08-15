Autism - Natural, Alternative & Herbal Treatment Options

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0:00 Introduction 1:33 Autism 3:22 Conventional Treatment 6:03 Natural Remedies 6:39 Foods to eat 6:58 Tryptophan 7:21 Probiotics 7:43 Omega 3 8:23 Avoid 9:17 Dairy 9:39 Sugar 9:58 Food Dye & Colouring 10:23 Soy 10:36 Ketogenic Diet 11:56 Omega 3's 12:18 Digestive Enzymes 12:54 Vitamin D3 13:39 Probiotics 14:03 L-Carnitine 14:34 Multivitamins & Folate 15:06 Ayurveda 15:57 Traditional Chinese Medicine 16:52 Essential Oils 17:16 Behaviour Therapy 18:02 Precautions 19:03 Conclusion