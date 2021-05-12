© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another One - Magnet Sticks To The Place Of Injection After Second Covid Jab
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
1072 views • May 12, 2021
Another One - Magnet Sticks To The Place Of Injection After Second Covid Jab
Watch also:
Could It Be???Magnet Sticks To Area Injected By The Vaccine- Are The Vaccinated Getting Microchipped?😯
https://www.brighteon.com/30b864b7-be14-4677-8a04-6253bb86b9a5
Another Video Showing Magnets Being Attached To The Pfizer Shot Place Of Injection
https://www.brighteon.com/fa2559e7-7638-43ae-8d26-21d4e6c08bee
Watch also:
Could It Be???Magnet Sticks To Area Injected By The Vaccine- Are The Vaccinated Getting Microchipped?😯
https://www.brighteon.com/30b864b7-be14-4677-8a04-6253bb86b9a5
Another Video Showing Magnets Being Attached To The Pfizer Shot Place Of Injection
https://www.brighteon.com/fa2559e7-7638-43ae-8d26-21d4e6c08bee
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.