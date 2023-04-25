An Eerie Self-fulfilling Prophecy Tucker made on his Last Show 👀

On Tucker’s last show Friday he said... 4.21.2023
“You wonder just how filthy and dishonest our news media are. How bad are they? Ask yourself, is any news organization you know so corrupt, that it’s willing to hurt you on behalf of its biggest advertisers? Anyone who would do that is Pablo Escobar corrupt and should not be trusted”
@DailyCaller
https://twitter.com/i/status/1650554290304430091
