WIDESCALE VACCINE DEATH IS DESIGNED TO BE THE REASON WHY THE DOLLAR COLLAPSES - NOT THE BANKERS.

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
In the swine flu scamdemic of the 1970s thousands of Americans died and had permanent neurological disease and sued for 4 billion dollars. Now with perhaps tens or a hundred million people who will soon discover that they will die or have serious neurological disease from the Jewish vaccines, the US government and the Jewish bankers they work for don't have enough paper and ink to print enough Jewish toilet paper called federal reserve fiat junk to pay them all off. Folks this scamdemic is population decimation and the collapse of the dollar. They will default on the treasury bonds and thats the end.