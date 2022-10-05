PREPARE ! WAR IS COMING-THE RED HORSE IS LOOSE-THE SEAL IS BROKEN-OCT-3-2022

CELESTIAL-THE MASTER’S VOICE

https://the-masters-voice.com/

https://rumble.com/v1mmqpi-prepare-for-war-end-times-prayer-call-oct.-3-2022.html

This prophecy is- as always when it is live- multifaceted covering an large number of topics. Church, I won't always be with you. Get a notebook, sit down and listen right through without notes. After that. Listen again noting down every time you hear a shift to a new topic. PROPHECY IS A LIVING ACTIVE THING and I won't always be here with a video with my face breaking it down with teaching for you. Learn to feed yourself, those who already know how to, help your brothers and sisters so they can catch up.

What I can remember from this is:

War is coming, the red horse is loose & its seal is broken

Anger, conflict, misunderstandings among peoples, nations, tribes, even down to married homes will split as peace is taken from the earth

American civil war again mentioned, God said this judgement shall not be turned back and brother will hate brother in this nation

The media will "whip" up the tide until it turns to civil war, they are the main ones stirring the pot to promote hatred and intolerance. Even the so-called 'rival channels' are working for the same system behind the scenes

Deception of false prophets and how people love to follow their lies

Deserts and loss of fertile areas to goat nations (desertification is a curse- Hosea 2:3, Zephaniah 2:13, Jer. 23:10, Jer. 51:43)

Death of the saints, martyrdom at the hand of Obama the Beast. Martyrs are a clear part of end-time prophecy and I don't know why people always pretend it is some mythical "left behind" storyline. It is right there in Rev. 6 and will surely come as also spoken of in Matt 24, Luke 21, Mark 13.

Laziness of the Church, judged for pride, competition, having no roots in them and will be easily blown away in a time of testing (Mark 4:16-17)

Church judged for calling evil good and good evil (Isaiah 5:20)

Coming of terrible living darkness to the whole world, a physical darkness that can't be seen through that has end times beings in it

Coming of the fallen angels to mate again with women, rise of a new nephilim breed from willing women of this generation

Change of power in America without votes. God said THIS WILL HAPPEN, we will see transfer of power against whoever's wishes, a new order

Warning of the Jezebel spirit & the coming of militant feminism

That's all I can remember. The rest is in the call. Whoever can hear one hour of prophecy and hear the Father speaking in it, hear Him. Whoever hears and says it is false, "doom and gloom", etc, well.. hear yourself. Each will reap what he sows. I am soon leaving Youtube and all platforms, I have other projects I'd like to work on that have waited a long time. Ten years in this vineyard is enough, I know God is happy with and proud of the work I did. God bless you and shalom.