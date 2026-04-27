Century of Enslavement: The History of the Federal Reserve

A video by The Corbett Report published in 2014.

Excerpt from his YouTube page:

"What is the Federal Reserve system? How did it come into existence? Is it part of the federal government? How does it create money? Why is the public kept in the dark about these important matters? In this feature-length documentary film, The Corbett Report explores these important question and pulls back the curtain on America's central bank."





For more info on the history of central banking I recommend a few books:

A History of Central Banking by Stephen Mitford Goodson

The Creature From Jekyll Island by G. Edward Griffin

Dope, Inc. Britain's Opium War Against the World



