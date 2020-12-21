BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Categorical Machines Part 2
The Catbox
The Catbox
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • December 21, 2020
Some of our ideas for interactive computing based on functional programming and applied category theory by exploiting the Curry Howard computational "trinity"
Keywords
functional programmingcategory theorycurry howard
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The healing power of clove essential oil

The healing power of clove essential oil

Laura Harris
Study Finds Homosalate in Sunscreens Exceeded Health-Based Guidance Values in Queensland Children

Study Finds Homosalate in Sunscreens Exceeded Health-Based Guidance Values in Queensland Children

Zoey Sky
Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Which meal is most important for your brain? Preserve your memory with a daily habit you control

Willow Tohi
New FDA-cleared tool aims to speed autism diagnosis, but families ask: What comes next?

New FDA-cleared tool aims to speed autism diagnosis, but families ask: What comes next?

Willow Tohi
Brain changes linked to ultra-processed foods, studies reveal structural alterations in key regions

Brain changes linked to ultra-processed foods, studies reveal structural alterations in key regions

Belle Carter
Scientists Simulate Asteroid Response to Nuclear Device Detonation

Scientists Simulate Asteroid Response to Nuclear Device Detonation

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy