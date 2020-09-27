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26 SEPT GERMAN DR HEIKO SCHONING GUEST SPEAKER ASSAULTED & ARRESTED AFTER 'WE DO NOT CONSENT' RALLY!
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100 views • September 27, 2020
#Covid19 #Trafalgar #SaveOurRights
Footage courtesy of: Anna Brees, (Who conducted the interview seen here with the good Dr), Cassie Sunshine and possibly Tyrant Finder UK, (I'm not certain)..
DISGUSTING TREATMENT OF AN EMINENT GERMAN DOCTOR, WHO WAS A GUEST SPEAKER AT THE AMAZING 'SAVE OUR RIGHTS' RALLY IN TRAFALGAR SQUARE, LONDON ON SATURDAY 26TH SEPTEMBER 2020.
THE SWAMP HAVE REVEALED THEIR TRUE INTENTIONS AND THE TIME FOR TOLERATING THIS TYRANNY IS UP!
Praying for all who were brutalised/arrested by the TSG and other 'POLICE'..
NEVER GIVE-UP! NEVER GIVE-IN AND NEVER, EVER, EVER SURRENDER!!
"IF YOU TOLERATE THIS, THEN YOUR CHILDREN WILL BE NEXT"...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
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Halifax acct: Amy Dalla Mura -
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Please follow me on the following web & social media sites:
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Footage courtesy of: Anna Brees, (Who conducted the interview seen here with the good Dr), Cassie Sunshine and possibly Tyrant Finder UK, (I'm not certain)..
DISGUSTING TREATMENT OF AN EMINENT GERMAN DOCTOR, WHO WAS A GUEST SPEAKER AT THE AMAZING 'SAVE OUR RIGHTS' RALLY IN TRAFALGAR SQUARE, LONDON ON SATURDAY 26TH SEPTEMBER 2020.
THE SWAMP HAVE REVEALED THEIR TRUE INTENTIONS AND THE TIME FOR TOLERATING THIS TYRANNY IS UP!
Praying for all who were brutalised/arrested by the TSG and other 'POLICE'..
NEVER GIVE-UP! NEVER GIVE-IN AND NEVER, EVER, EVER SURRENDER!!
"IF YOU TOLERATE THIS, THEN YOUR CHILDREN WILL BE NEXT"...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Support:
https://www.paypal.me/freespeech29J
Or by bank transfer with Ref: 'FreeSpeech29J:
Halifax acct: Amy Dalla Mura -
Sort code: 11-03-86 Acct number: 12303662
Paypal.me/basedamy
Thank you to everyone who chooses to donate.
Please follow me on the following web & social media sites:
Patreon: Based Amy
My Website - https://basedamy.com
YouTube - Based Amy
Twitter - @realbasedamy
Telegram: Based Amy
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/basedamy
Discord: Based Amy
Periscope: Based Amy
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