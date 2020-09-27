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26 SEPT GERMAN DR HEIKO SCHONING GUEST SPEAKER ASSAULTED & ARRESTED AFTER 'WE DO NOT CONSENT' RALLY!
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100 views • September 27, 2020
#Covid19 #Trafalgar #SaveOurRights
Footage courtesy of: Anna Brees, (Who conducted the interview seen here with the good Dr), Cassie Sunshine and possibly Tyrant Finder UK, (I'm not certain)..
DISGUSTING TREATMENT OF AN EMINENT GERMAN DOCTOR, WHO WAS A GUEST SPEAKER AT THE AMAZING 'SAVE OUR RIGHTS' RALLY IN TRAFALGAR SQUARE, LONDON ON SATURDAY 26TH SEPTEMBER 2020.
THE SWAMP HAVE REVEALED THEIR TRUE INTENTIONS AND THE TIME FOR TOLERATING THIS TYRANNY IS UP!
Praying for all who were brutalised/arrested by the TSG and other 'POLICE'..
NEVER GIVE-UP! NEVER GIVE-IN AND NEVER, EVER, EVER SURRENDER!!
"IF YOU TOLERATE THIS, THEN YOUR CHILDREN WILL BE NEXT"...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy