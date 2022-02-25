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NIGHT SHADOWS 02242022 -- Full Scale War - Will It Expand To WW3? Ukraine Madness Going Regional? Nuclear War Close? Putin Wins Again
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100 views • February 25, 2022
This entire situation in Ukraine appears to be totally scripted, as we have said before, these scripts are very fluid so that as unexpected events take place, the script is adjusted but continues on to the final climax - which is the NEW WORLD ORDER. NATO forces appear to be doing nothing as Putin engages in a full-scale war to control Ukraine and destroy its military forces. However, new reports are coming in that NATO/USA forces may well engage directly with Russia forces - and WW3 could well emerge from that. Meanwhile, the open borders of America are seeing what appears to be the final influx of "aliens" that will rise up and take down America, and that is also well scripted, so get ready for the final fall of Mighty Babylon and the end of all "normal". If you are not hidden away in Christ you better do something about that right now, for your time is short...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
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